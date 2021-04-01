Morgan Stanley Buys 199,748 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,748 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of Eastman Chemical worth $139,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total value of $2,262,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

