The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 3rd

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.
The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.
About The TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
