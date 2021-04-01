The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on June 3rd

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.15 on Thursday. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.