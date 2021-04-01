Animalcare Group plc (ANCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON ANCR opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.73 million and a P/E ratio of 197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.12. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.34).
Animalcare Group Company Profile
