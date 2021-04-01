Animalcare Group plc (ANCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ANCR opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £141.73 million and a P/E ratio of 197.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 228.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 198.12. Animalcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.34).

Animalcare Group Company Profile

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals; and identification of products and services to companion animal veterinary markets in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, other European Union, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally.

