Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $61,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sabre by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

SABR stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.