A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 113.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of A. O. Smith worth $62,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,861,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.61 on Thursday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

