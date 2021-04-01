Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 7,846 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 817.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Magna International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGA. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of MGA opened at $88.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

