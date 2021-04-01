Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 309 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $95.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $59.30 and a 1 year high of $96.93.

