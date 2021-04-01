Morgan Stanley Sells 18,052 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $134,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $95.33 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

