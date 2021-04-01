Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,663 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

