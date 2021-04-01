Mariner LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mariner LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nucor by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,001,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,255,000 after purchasing an additional 97,649 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.18.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

