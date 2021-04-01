Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Park National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Park National by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $129.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.86. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

