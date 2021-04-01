Mariner LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of USA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Towerview LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $11,306,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $11,898,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $11.72 on Thursday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

USAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

