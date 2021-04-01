Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 589,292 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,619,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,418,000 after purchasing an additional 573,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,500,000 after purchasing an additional 528,701 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

