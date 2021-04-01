Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after buying an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after buying an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

