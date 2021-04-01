Mariner LLC Increases Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AER stock opened at $58.74 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.