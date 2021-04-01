Centerbridge Partners L.P. Invests $11.48 Million in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,479,000. FirstEnergy comprises 1.0% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FE. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE:FE opened at $34.69 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.98.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.