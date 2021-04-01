EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.40

Shares of EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

EVRZF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

