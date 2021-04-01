UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

UTSI stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

