Insider Buying: Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Buys 2,600 Shares of Stock

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Director Kurt Sorschak acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.25 per share, with a total value of C$11,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$912,883.

Kurt Sorschak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$338,640.00.

CVE XBC opened at C$9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XBC shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

