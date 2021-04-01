180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Buys 1,892 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,887.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 3,720 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26.

On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Rendino bought 11,278 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20.

Shares of TURN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.