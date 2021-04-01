Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,630,989.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $30,075,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth $5,845,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,941,000 after acquiring an additional 156,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.