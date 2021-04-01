Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 86,855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 69.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 92,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,034,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105,384 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

