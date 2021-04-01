Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 198 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cintas by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 171,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,659,000 after acquiring an additional 102,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $158.89 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

