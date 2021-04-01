Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 439.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after buying an additional 133,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $177.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,483,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,788,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,819.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 236,012 shares of company stock valued at $33,306,627. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

