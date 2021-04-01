Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 995 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

IDACORP stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 18.60%. Research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

