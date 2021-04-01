Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $296.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.35. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $186.75 and a 52 week high of $300.58.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.