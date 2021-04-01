Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 20,028 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 67,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,659,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

