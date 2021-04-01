Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 627.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,250 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Merchants were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in First Merchants by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of FRME opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.32.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $195,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.