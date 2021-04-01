Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 94,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after buying an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE opened at $149.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

