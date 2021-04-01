ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 101 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NYSE NVR opened at $4,710.93 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,294.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,617.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,282.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,977.20.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.