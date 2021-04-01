79,852 Shares in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $460.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

