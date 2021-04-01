Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Shares Up 3.1%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.28. 526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Galaxy Entertainment Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services. It owns and operates Galaxy Macau, an integrated resort; Broadway Macau, a landmark entertainment and food street destination; and StarWorld Macau, a 5-star hotel located in the Macau Peninsula, as well as City Club casinos.

