Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 2.7%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) shares were down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 221,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 425,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Avalon GloboCare by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 42,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avalon GloboCare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 71,352 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.