Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

