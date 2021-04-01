Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €39.08 ($45.98).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RNO shares. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock opened at €36.93 ($43.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €32.21. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.