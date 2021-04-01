TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Short Interest Update

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

