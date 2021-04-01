TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Short Interest Update

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 492,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34.
About TS Innovation Acquisitions
