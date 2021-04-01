Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Hugh M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,258.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,266.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,414 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $10.27 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $466.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.
