JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 490

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 525.50 ($6.87).

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 560.60 ($7.32) on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The firm has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 573.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 573.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

