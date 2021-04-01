Short Interest in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Increases By 37.6%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 40,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $337,101.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,478 shares in the company, valued at $513,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 890,106 shares of company stock valued at $13,150,007. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $21.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.93.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

