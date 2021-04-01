Sumo Group’s (SUMO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of SUMO opened at GBX 364.50 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £622.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 164 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 294.90.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

