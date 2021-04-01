Greenbrook TMS’s (GBNH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GBNH opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Greenbrook TMS has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

