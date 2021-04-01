Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target to $7.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CBAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $313.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $323,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

