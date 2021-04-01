SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 59,881 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $493.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $136.63 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.55.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total transaction of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.69.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

