NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.72 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $194.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

