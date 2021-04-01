Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 3,659 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 510.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 290,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 242,989 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,021,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,729,000 after acquiring an additional 310,128 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.24.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

