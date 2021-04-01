Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Ryder System by 348.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $75.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

