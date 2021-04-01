Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.35 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 141,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

PKI opened at $128.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

