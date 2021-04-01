Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.49% of CMC Materials worth $110,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $176.79 on Thursday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $97.13 and a one year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.90.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

