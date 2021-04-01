Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

T has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark lifted their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.14.

T opened at C$25.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$26.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$20.87 and a 12-month high of C$27.54.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

