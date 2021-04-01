Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Sells $38,170.80 in Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Director Andrew R. Jones sold 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $38,170.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,572.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.